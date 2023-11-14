Washburn soccer gears up to go dancing as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn soccer is headed to the big dance as one of the top teams to beat.

The Ichabods are the No. 1 seed in the Central Region, and will host No. 8 Ouchita Baptist on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium.

“Super exciting,” said goalkeeper Raegan Wells. “I think that all of our hard work is paying off, and to finally go to a National Championship is something to be really proud of.”

The MIAA regular season champions say that getting a home field advantage is huge, and is a nod to the stellar season they’ve put together.

”Only losing one game at home this year, obviously this is our fortress and we’re here to defend it. So being at home is awesome,” said forward Khloe Schuckman.

