Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband says he wanted to end corruption
This booking photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Donna...
Matriarch is charged with arranging her ex-son-in-law’s death, 1 week after son convicted of murder
Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas pauses their annual Designers’ Showhouse
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House readies vote to prevent a government shutdown as Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help