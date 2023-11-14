UDS-345 approves open enrollment policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All Kansas school districts are considering policies and guidelines right now ahead of open enrollment, which starts this fall.

Monday night the Seaman District’s school board met and finalized how it will accept new students who want to enroll.

The enrollment practice, allowing students to enroll in schools outside their residential districts, will begin next school year after passing in the Kansas Legislature’s 2023 session.

Seaman says applications will be accepted from June 1st to June 30th.

If the enrollment capacity is reached, certain qualifying students will receive priority like siblings, and military conditions.

The district will implement a random lottery for all other students seeking entry to their desired school.

