Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather we’ve been enjoying for the past 2 days are going to continue for 3 more days with a cold front pushing through late Thursday into Thursday night leading to more seasonal temperatures by Friday. The next storm system that we’re monitoring to bring a chance for rain to the area is still looking to be Sunday into Monday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the week with the comfortable temperatures!! While confidence has lowered, rain looks to have an impact on some areas Sunday and Monday for any possible outdoor plans. Confidence is low on how widespread the rain will be and how heavy it will be but if you have any outdoor plans on these days keep checking back daily for updates and start thinking about a Plan B.

The mild weather from the past couple days will continue today but with breezy conditions today and Thursday. Tomorrow will come with lighter winds so that will be the day to get out and enjoy a Top 10 Day especially for mid November standards. While there may be some high clouds this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, the better chance for more clouds to be in the area and to possibly have an impact on the high temperature will be on Thursday.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny with a few high clouds late. Highs in the low 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds early otherwise clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny (again a few clouds may move in late). Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Despite a warmer morning for Thursday and starting out more in the mid 40s, it will be cooler Thursday due to more clouds in the area. Highs will be more in the upper 60s to around 70°. Still nice for this time of year.

While one model does indicate some light rain with Thursday evening’s cold front, will keep it dry for now and certainly dry Friday with sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 50s.

There will be a slight warm up Saturday and back in the 60s before cooling down Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will be dependent on rain in the area and at this point in time it will remain all rain but that will also be something to monitor as well.

Looking ahead to the long range, it still looks dry across the immediate region for any traveling for Thanksgiving and if you’re sticking around northeast KS, highs should at least be near seasonal.

