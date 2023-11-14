Topeka veteran gifted car in time of need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-tour veteran got a new ride just when he needed it most.

Cars 4 Heroes, with help from Whiteline CDL, awarded a Chevy Trailblazer to Justin Burghart. Burghart is a purple heart veteran that was left unable to ride a motorcycle, his only vehicle, after a recent accident.

Burghart says the new SUV will help him and his kids get where they need to be.

“I wasn’t sure anything was going to pull through,” Burghart said. “I’ve been borrowing a vehicle trying to make ends meet. For them to call me, and for this to actually happen, I have no words. I’m blessed.”

Cars 4 Heroes provides hundreds of veterans in need with new cars every year. Anyone interested in helping can find out how at Cars4Heroes.org.

