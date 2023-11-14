Special Olympics Kansas names new athletes to Hall of Fame

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas named six new athletes to its Hall of Fame.

Three of those inductees impacted northeast Kansas — Shannon Hardin, David Payne, and Linda Heine.

Hardin has won multiple championships with the Topeka Stars softball team and gold at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Payne has been involved with Special Olympics for 46 years — including service as an ambassador for the program.

Heine passed away last March but spent 25 years competing in the Special Olympics. Her career is highlighted by a stint as her team’s head cheerleader.

“The individuals going into the Hall of Fame have one common theme — and that is they exemplify what Special Olympics is,” said John Lair, CEO and President of Special Olympics Kansas. “Being a good teammate, having a great attitude, and being role models.”

Other inductees include Aubrey Cauley, Melissa Hylton, and Rex West.

“These athletes are leaders and role models for their teams, and above all, they lift others up and lend a helping hand when they can,” said Krystin Guggisberg, North Central Region Director for Special Olympics Kansas. “The Awards Committee did a great job finding some of the best athletes and Special Olympics advocates from around the state to comprise our 2023 Hall of Fame class.”

