Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital as investigation continues

Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in the 4700 block of Blackjack Road north of St. George.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting in rural Pottawatomie Co. north of Saint George sent one victim to the hospital as law enforcement officials continue to investigate.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of Blackjack Rd. - about one mile north of Highway 24 - with reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one adult who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital, however, the seriousness of their injuries is not yet known.

As of 7:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Further details will be provided when the investigation allows.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites
FILE
Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend

Latest News

FILE
Head-on collision kills one driver, seriously injures another south of Lawrence
Generic Grand Opening Graphic
Alma’s Brandt Hotel to be restored and rebranded as Brandt House
Another warm day
Emporia State named No. 2 seed in Central Region
Emporia State soccer clinches No. 2 seed in Central Region