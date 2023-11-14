Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital as investigation continues

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting in rural Pottawatomie Co. north of Saint George sent one victim to the hospital as law enforcement officials continue to investigate.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of Blackjack Rd. - about one mile north of Highway 24 - with reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one adult who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital, however, the seriousness of their injuries is not yet known.

As of 7:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Further details will be provided when the investigation allows.

