Salute Our Heroes: Familiar-faced Topeka native is recognized for her own community achievements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In this week’s Salute Our Heroes we’re paying tribute to a Native Topekan familiar with the spotlight, though not always for her own achievements.

With humble beginnings, Topeka native Veronica Padilla married at the age of 17 then jumped right into the work field.

“Actually, I was born and raised in Topeka and I actually started out in the bottoms,” says community activist, Veronica Padilla,

When it comes to the spotlight she is no stranger supporting her husband’s many endeavors including his current position as Topeka’s mayor.

But Padilla actually has a pretty impressive resume of her own.

“When I turned 55, 56 Michael came to me and said well you know you’ve been working like forever you know and I said well yeah I’m glad you noticed he said if you want why don’t you go ahead and retire now and he said I’ll take care of us and so he did. He’s always done that so I thought that was so nice of him. I thought that was really cool that he did that for me but it did give me lots of time so I just kinda jumped in with both feet got involved with mana, got involved in LULAC. I ended up getting a chance to apply for KHAALAC which is the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Association and got appointed by the Governor,” says Padilla.

She has served as Chair of the National Board of Directors for Mana De Topeka, Kansas State Treasurer of LULAC, and on she’s the Board of Directors for YWCA of Topeka, Midland Care, Meals on Wheels and Topeka High Historical Society.

“The thing of it is it’s never too late to start cause I was well into my 40s before I got started doing all this so it’s never too late to start and don’t be a micro-manager, and be a good cheerleader sometimes you just got to turn it loose and say okay give it a shot,” she says.

A life-long advocate for the Hispanic community, Padilla has led the way empowering Latina voices all around her.

“I think for too long we’ve kinda sat back and said it’s okay it looks pretty good keep going but that’s really just not the way things work and now Latinos are the largest minority within this city and we should be very proud of that,” she says.

But of all her accomplishments one remains unmatched.

“My kids are really my first and foremost they’re really my proudest accomplishments, can’t get better than that,”says Padilla.

