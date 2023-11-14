RCPD searches for man who hit victim while holding axe

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan continue to search for a suspect who hit a man in the ribcage while wielding an axe.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 200 block of Blue Earth Plaza in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had hit him in the ribcage while wielding an axe.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report that information to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

