Passenger dies after Stanley Steemer van rear-ends semi-truck in Newton roundabout

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision in a Newton roundabout ended in sorrow after a 20-year-old passenger was killed when a Ford Transit van went under a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 Frontage Rd. and E. Broadway St. in Newton with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by John J. Augustus, 23, of Natchitoches, La., had been headed north on I-135 Frontage Rd. and entered the roundabout at E. Broadway St.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2015 Ford Transit Stanley Steemer cleaning van driven by Nathaniael Gingerich, 22, of Wichita, had also been headed north behind Augustus’ semi. For an unknown reason, the van rear-ended the semi-truck.

First responders said Gingerich’s passenger, Dandre L. Jones, 20, of Wichita, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Gingerich sustained suspected minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Augustus and his passenger, Andray L. Clarke, 38, of Ocala, Fla., both escaped the crash without injury. They were wearing their seatbelts at the time as well.

The Newton Police Department said speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

