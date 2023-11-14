National leaders show support for Israel through Tel Aviv excursion

Sens. Moran and Hoeven present Prime Minister Netanyahu with a copy of S. Res. 417.
Sens. Moran and Hoeven present Prime Minister Netanyahu with a copy of S. Res. 417.(Office of Sen. Jerry Moran)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an overseas excursion to show support for Israel in the face of Hamas attacks.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14, that he co-led a bipartisan, bicameral congressional expedition to Tel Aviv in support of Israel. He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and families who hope to be reunited with loved ones held hostage by Hamas.

“I traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to show the United States’ support of our ally,” said Sen. Moran. “Meeting with the families of hostages in Hamas captivity was a sobering reminder of the fears and pain many families are still facing and the urgency of finding solutions for hostages to be safely returned. Congress and the administration must act to provide Israel with aid and enforce sanctions against Iran to prevent their growing support for terrorist organizations that threaten Israel, our allies and the world.”

Moran noted that he traveled to Tel Aviv with a selection that included Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas), Rep. Gregory Meeks (R-N.Y.), and other members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The two senators presented Prime Minister Netanyahu with a signed copy of the resolution unanimously passed in the Senate in October to support Israel.

Meeting with Israeli leaders to discuss providing aid for Israel.
Meeting with Israeli leaders to discuss providing aid for Israel.(Office of Sen. Jerry Moran)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital, suspect behind bars
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly joined Emporia leaders for a roundtable discussion on the benefits of...
Gov. Kelly joins Emporia leaders for roundtable discussion on Medicaid Expansion
FILE
Burger Kings around Northeast Kansas to see facelifts as ownership transfers
FILE
Dozens of governors call on Congress to reauthorize funding for affordable internet
FILE
Kansas Republican leaders push for long-term, reliable tax relief