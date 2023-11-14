Lucky man wins $5 million with last-minute decision

Lottery officials said Alexandr Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Alexandr Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia made a lucky last-minute decision to pick up a few lottery tickets as he walked past the Virginia Lottery Machine.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Alexandr Pichshev wasn’t planning to play the lottery that day, but his snap decision paid off in a big way.

When he scratched his $326,000,000 Fortune ticket, he discovered he’d won the game’s top prize -- $5 million.

“It was unexpected!” Pichshev later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I showed the ticket to the store manager, and he told me to sign the ticket.”

Lottery officials said Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means one more top prize remains.

The chances of winning the $5 million top prize are 1 in 2,774,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.43.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites
FILE
Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend

Latest News

After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
School board reverses gender restrictions for high school musical
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is recognizing employees for their service anniversaries,...
Kansas Turnpike Authority recognizes employees for service anniversaries
The pavement of 8th Ave. in downtown Topeka remains soaked after a water main break caused a...
Geyser erupts in downtown Topeka as water main break reported