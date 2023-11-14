Kansas Turnpike Authority recognizes employees for service anniversaries

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is recognizing employees for their service anniversaries, including Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers who are assigned to the Turnpike.

KTA officials said for 2023, KTA recognized 51 people who collectively have 790 years of service with the KTA.

Employees reaching service anniversaries include:

35 years:

Diana Ensign (Wichita), Director of Human Resources

30 years:

Christina Metcalf (Augusta), Customer Service Representative

Eric Roe (Wellington), Senior APM Technician

25 years:

Aaron Amrein, Trooper

Eric Becker (Augusta), Director of Roadway Operations

Deborah Bensing (Kansas City), Toll Collector

Anthony Droge (Tecumseh), Highway Shop Superintendent

Sherri Kinsinger (Oxford), Customer Service Representative

Sheri Mayer (Olpe), Customer Service Supervisor

Angela McKnab (Emporia), Toll Collector

Elwood Phelps, Trooper

Scott White, Trooper

20 years:

Janet Allen (Milan), Toll Collector

John Botbyl (Lawrence), Toll Collector

Da’von Brame, Trooper

Jacob Jackson (Rose Hill), Highway Maintenance Superintendent

Lane Larimer, Trooper

Charles Sheetz (Topeka), Highway Maintenance Superintendent

William Stumpf (Mayetta), Highway Maintenance Lead

Michael Vargas (Wellington), Highway Maintenance Foreman

Robert Winn (Lawrence), Senior Highway Structures Worker

15 years:

Russell Burk (Valley Falls), Highway Maintenance Foreman

Neal Charles (Derby), Incident Management Center Supervisor

Maymee Green-Phillips (Wichita), Assistant Incident Management Center Supervisor

Christoper Mai, Trooper

Shannon Moore (Carbondale), Engineering Program Manager

Brian Neiberger (Meriden), Utilities Superintendent

Cris Serviss (Wichita), Toll Collector

Sonja Todd (Augusta), Senior Incident Management Specialist

Robert Voigts, Trooper

Carrie Winder (Wichita), Incident Mangement Center Team Lead

10 years:

Pam Anderson (Derby), IT Administrative Assistant

Martha Gil (Wichita), Senior Systems Analyst

Ruben Gonzales (Winfield), Toll Collector

David Heim, Patrol Administrative Assistant

David Hinde (Cassoday), Utilities Tradesman

Chad Schultz (Ozawkie), Senior Utilities Tradesman

Tyler Smith (McLouth), Highway Maintenance Lead

Alan Streit (Rossville), Attorney

5 years:

Marlin Allen (Allen), Highway Maintenance Lead

Anita Belt (Wichita), Toll Collector

John Hilbish (Emporia), Highway Maintenance Worker

Dakota Hill, Trooper

Michael Kelley-Moen (Wichita), Systems Analyst

Katarina Kronk (Wichita), Incident Management Specialist

Bruce Lacey (Cassoday), Highway Maintenance Foreman

Genesis Rose, Trooper

Christopher Rosell, Trooper

Michael Thompson (Augusta), Highway Maintenance Lead

Zachary Van Ness (Wichita), Utilities Tradesman

Stephanie Weaver (Wichita), Incident Management Center Team Lead

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.