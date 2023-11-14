Kansas Turnpike Authority recognizes employees for service anniversaries
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is recognizing employees for their service anniversaries, including Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers who are assigned to the Turnpike.
KTA officials said for 2023, KTA recognized 51 people who collectively have 790 years of service with the KTA.
Employees reaching service anniversaries include:
35 years:
- Diana Ensign (Wichita), Director of Human Resources
30 years:
- Christina Metcalf (Augusta), Customer Service Representative
- Eric Roe (Wellington), Senior APM Technician
25 years:
- Aaron Amrein, Trooper
- Eric Becker (Augusta), Director of Roadway Operations
- Deborah Bensing (Kansas City), Toll Collector
- Anthony Droge (Tecumseh), Highway Shop Superintendent
- Sherri Kinsinger (Oxford), Customer Service Representative
- Sheri Mayer (Olpe), Customer Service Supervisor
- Angela McKnab (Emporia), Toll Collector
- Elwood Phelps, Trooper
- Scott White, Trooper
20 years:
- Janet Allen (Milan), Toll Collector
- John Botbyl (Lawrence), Toll Collector
- Da’von Brame, Trooper
- Jacob Jackson (Rose Hill), Highway Maintenance Superintendent
- Lane Larimer, Trooper
- Charles Sheetz (Topeka), Highway Maintenance Superintendent
- William Stumpf (Mayetta), Highway Maintenance Lead
- Michael Vargas (Wellington), Highway Maintenance Foreman
- Robert Winn (Lawrence), Senior Highway Structures Worker
15 years:
- Russell Burk (Valley Falls), Highway Maintenance Foreman
- Neal Charles (Derby), Incident Management Center Supervisor
- Maymee Green-Phillips (Wichita), Assistant Incident Management Center Supervisor
- Christoper Mai, Trooper
- Shannon Moore (Carbondale), Engineering Program Manager
- Brian Neiberger (Meriden), Utilities Superintendent
- Cris Serviss (Wichita), Toll Collector
- Sonja Todd (Augusta), Senior Incident Management Specialist
- Robert Voigts, Trooper
- Carrie Winder (Wichita), Incident Mangement Center Team Lead
10 years:
- Pam Anderson (Derby), IT Administrative Assistant
- Martha Gil (Wichita), Senior Systems Analyst
- Ruben Gonzales (Winfield), Toll Collector
- David Heim, Patrol Administrative Assistant
- David Hinde (Cassoday), Utilities Tradesman
- Chad Schultz (Ozawkie), Senior Utilities Tradesman
- Tyler Smith (McLouth), Highway Maintenance Lead
- Alan Streit (Rossville), Attorney
5 years:
- Marlin Allen (Allen), Highway Maintenance Lead
- Anita Belt (Wichita), Toll Collector
- John Hilbish (Emporia), Highway Maintenance Worker
- Dakota Hill, Trooper
- Michael Kelley-Moen (Wichita), Systems Analyst
- Katarina Kronk (Wichita), Incident Management Specialist
- Bruce Lacey (Cassoday), Highway Maintenance Foreman
- Genesis Rose, Trooper
- Christopher Rosell, Trooper
- Michael Thompson (Augusta), Highway Maintenance Lead
- Zachary Van Ness (Wichita), Utilities Tradesman
- Stephanie Weaver (Wichita), Incident Management Center Team Lead
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.