Kansas Republican leaders push for long-term, reliable tax relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republican leaders have called on state officials to enact long-term and reliable tax relief as new revenue estimates have been released.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, leadership in the Kansas House of Representatives said they renewed calls for sustainable and long-term tax relief after the state’s revenue estimates were released.

Speaker Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), Majority Leader Chris Croft (R-Overland Park), Speaker Pro Tempore Blake Carpenter (R-Derby) and Representative Adam Smith, Chairman of the House Committee on Taxation (R-Weskan) came together to issue a statement. The move followed the release of the updated state revenue estimates and a renewed push for a one-time tax rebate by Governor Laura Kelly.

“Looking ahead to the 2024 legislative session, House Republicans are laser-focused on what Kansans tell us they need and want most - comprehensive and sustainable tax relief that benefits every Kansan at all income levels,” the group stated.

The group indicated that revenue estimates reaffirmed earlier suspicions - more money is brought in than the state needs. They called for the money to now go back to Kansans in long-term and reliable tax relief.

“Kansans can’t pay their bills due to inflation. “Free government stimulus” money is exactly what caused this inflation in the first place, so Governor Kelly might need a lesson in basic economics - long-term tax relief will help Kansas families and the Kansas economy more than a one-time gimmick,” the leaders said.

The group called on the state to provide Kansans with broad tax relief while continuing diligence to pair sustainable tax cuts with a responsible budget in order to ensure the state and local governments remain in good standing well into the future.

“House budget and taxation committees have been working tirelessly to craft a beneficial, long-term tax relief plan that also places significant priority on the long-term well-being of state finances and that’s exactly what Republicans will deliver next year,” the group concluded.

