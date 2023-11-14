K-State receives national recognition for engagement, innovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has received national recognition for engagement, innovation and economic prosperity.

Kansas State University officials said the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, or APLU, has recognized Kansas State University’s engagement efforts with a 2023 Innovation and Economic Prosperity Award.

According to K-State officials, the awards go to APLU member institutions that demonstrate excellence and leadership in planning, implementing and evaluating programs and initiatives that support regional economic development and engagement. K-State is one of just four institutions to be recognized by the APLU with an Innovation and Economic Prosperity, or IEP, Award.

K-State officials said the 2023 award, which K-State earned in the “Place” category, celebrates the university’s public service, outreach and community engagement.

Beth Montelone, senior associate vice president for research, and Rebecca Robinson, president and CEO of K-State Innovation Partners, serve as the university’s IEP campus contacts.

”K-State is very excited to receive a second APLU IEP award, which recognizes the great relationships the university has with its community partners,” Montelone said.

K-State officials indicated the APLU’s Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities program is the leading certification process recognizing higher education institutions that have demonstrated a sustainable and institutional-level commitment to economic engagement. K-State was first recognized as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity university in 2017.

”Universities are instrumental in driving talent development, innovation and the growth of thriving places,” said Mark Becker, president of the APLU. “We’re delighted to recognize the major impact our IEP designees and awardees have on their communities, states and regions’ economies.”

According to K-State officials, IEP designees conduct a rigorous self-study of their economic engagement activities that includes input from external stakeholders. As part of the self-study, each institution identified areas for growth and improvement within its economic engagement enterprise and developed an improvement plan. This work demonstrates a commitment to continuous learning and improvement in this kind of engagement vital to universities and their regional partners.

K-State officials said case studies highlighted in K-State’s submission included development of the Edge Collaboration District along the northern edge of K-State’s Manhattan campus, leadership as a hub for biosecurity and biodefense in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, and innovative solutions addressing affordable housing needs through sustainable design and construction practices. All of these activities demonstrate K-State’s commitment to the goals of the university’s Economic Prosperity Plan.

”This recognition represents more than a decade of collaboration and shared commitment to place-based initiatives and the land-grant mission,” Robinson said. “It also reaffirms our alignment with the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan, showcasing our dedication to innovation, community impact and the pursuit of a vibrant, interconnected future.”

K-State officials noted the university was recognized at the APLU’s annual meeting on Nov. 13.

