K-State handles South Dakota State at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball took care of business at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday night, taking down South Dakota State 91-68.

Cam Carter was a walking highlight reel, totaling 25 points on 10-20 shooting from the field.

David N’Guessan was a force in the paint as well, grabbing 11 boards and scoring 6 points. True freshman R.J. Jones scored 14 points off the bench.

Star forward Arthur Kaluma did not dress for the game, but was in attendance.

The Wildcats will take things international now, heading to the Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

Their first game will be against Providence on Friday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m. That game will air on CBS Sports Network.

