Hutchinson inmate serving 354-month sentence for murder dies in prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of murder in Shawnee County has died in prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says 55-year-old Michael Rogers died today at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Rogers was serving a nearly 30-year sentence for first-degree murder.

The cause of death is unknown and is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, per state policy.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.