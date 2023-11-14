Head-on collision kills one driver, seriously injures another south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision south of Lawrence tragically killed one driver and seriously injured another while a third was injured when she hit the debris left by their vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 and Highway 59 south of Lawrence with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Dodge SUV driven by Natiya D. Williams, 27, of Lawrence, had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2023 Nissan Sentra driven by Paul C. Duncan, 58, of Lawrence, had been headed east.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Williams crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and hit Duncan’s vehicle head-on. The collision left debris in the road which was hit by a 2017 GMC SUV driven by Angela D. Chance, 44, of Lawrence, and caused it to crash.

First responders said Duncan was pronounced deceased at the scene while Williams was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Three other juveniles were in Williams’ vehicle, however, no information about their identities or the seriousness of their injuries has been released.

KHP noted that Chance was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Lawrence Police Department indicated that K-10 had been closed between Bob Billings Pkwy. and Iowa St. Drivers had been warned to find an alternate route as the 2-lane highway remained closed for hours.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

