Hazmat teams called to Capital City’s Memorial Hall following evacuation

Employees at Memorial Hall in Topeka were evacuated before Hazmat crews entered the building for a still unknown reason.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees at Memorial Hall in Topeka were evacuated before Hazmat crews entered the building for a still unknown reason.

Around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol alerted that Memorial Hall at 10th and Jackson Ave. had been evacuated. The building houses the Attorney General’s Office as well as the Secretary of State’s Office.

Officials have not released the reason for the evacuation.

Around 12:20 p.m., 13 NEWS Crews on the scene observed Topeka Fire Department Hazmat Crews enter the building. A large group of employees could also be seen gathered across the street.

Jackson Ave. has also been closed to through traffic as first responders continue to investigate and clear the scene.

Caption

