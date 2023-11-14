Hayden Hall of Fame to welcome new members as 2023 inductees announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of community members will be inducted into the Hayden High School Hall of Fame as they are recognized for their contributions to athletics, academics and more.

Hayden Catholic High School announced on Monday, Nov. 23, that its Hall of Fame 2023 inductees have been chosen. Alumni, students, staff and contributors to the community will all be honored.

In the Alumni Achievement category, school officials noted that the late Kevin Sloan and former football coach Tom Stringer will be honored. Sloan graduated in 1975 and went on to Kansas State University and Syracuse University. He was an awarded landscaper but was remembered as the state record holder in the Long Jump. He qualified for the 1980 Olympic trials and passed away in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hayden indicated that Stringer graduated in 1979 and went on to Pittsburg State University and was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame for his time on the football team. He returned to Hayden and coached multiple undefeated teams and won various state championships.

The school said that under the Student Athletic/Activity Achievement, Tom Meier will be honored. He graduated in 1983 when he led the basketball team to win back-to-back state championships. He went on to Washburn University and was honored with multiple awards for his time as a player. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2022 along with the rest of the state championship-winning team. His three children graduated from Hayden and he currently still lives and works in teh Topeka area as an insurance agent.

Under the Staff Achievement Award, the late George Silvosky and Mary Beth McCarthy are set to be inducted. Silovsky was a science teacher between 1955 and 1992 and also served in other positions. He was considered a leader in the Topeka Catholic community and passed away in 2016. McCarthy was the Debate and Forensics coach between 1979 and 1996. She was key in laying the foundation for debate at the high school and the larger community.

Lastly, under the Contributor Achievement Award, the late Judy McGivern Row will be inducted. She graduated in 1954 and worked for her father at J.F. McGivern Painting. She also partnered with Senne & Company, Inc. which helped with the remodel of the third floor. She also helped the school finance the network and computer systems. She passed away in 2022.

Hayden noted that these individuals all serve as role models and examples of achievement to future students, staff and supporters. Nominations wee accepted from the public at large from Dec. 4, 2022, through July 31, 2023. A Hall of Fame dinner is set to be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the high school.

