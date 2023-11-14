Geyser erupts in downtown Topeka as water main break reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A geyser erupted in downtown Topeka before crews were able to shut the water to the area off and begin to repair the water main break that caused it.

Officials with the City of Topeka tell 13 NEWS that a water main break was reported on 8th Ave. between Kansas and Quincy just before 8:30 a.m. Two customers were affected and notified water would be temporarily turned off.

Crews noted that standard repairs are set to take place.

The City indicated that the area had already been under construction with traffic controls in place. No additional temporary traffic controls will be needed. No additional impacts to traffic are expected.

