Geyser erupts in downtown Topeka as water main break reported

The pavement of 8th Ave. in downtown Topeka remains soaked after a water main break caused a...
The pavement of 8th Ave. in downtown Topeka remains soaked after a water main break caused a geyser to erupt on Nov. 14, 2023.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A geyser erupted in downtown Topeka before crews were able to shut the water to the area off and begin to repair the water main break that caused it.

Officials with the City of Topeka tell 13 NEWS that a water main break was reported on 8th Ave. between Kansas and Quincy just before 8:30 a.m. Two customers were affected and notified water would be temporarily turned off.

Crews noted that standard repairs are set to take place.

The City indicated that the area had already been under construction with traffic controls in place. No additional temporary traffic controls will be needed. No additional impacts to traffic are expected.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites
FILE
Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend

Latest News

The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is recognizing employees for their service anniversaries,...
Kansas Turnpike Authority recognizes employees for service anniversaries
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Kansas State University is launching the Kansas Water Institute, a collaborative,...
K-State launches Kansas Water Institute to advance water research
FILE
RCPD searches for man who hit victim while holding axe