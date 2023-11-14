Envista selects November Envista Cares partner to ensure community has a Thanksgiving meal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is showing gratitude in its Envista Cares Challenge this Thanksgiving. The credit union will promote an organization that tackles food insecurity during Thanksgiving.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been announced as Envista’s November partner during its monthly Envista Cares Challenge. Envista will promote and fundraise for the organization, and Envista will match any donations or funds given to the Community Dinner this month up to $2,500.

“This is a very special organization, especially around Thanksgiving,” said Erika McNeill, Envista Credit Union’s engagement coordinator. “You know, everyone deserves a Thanksgiving dinner and to have a meal with others. It is just, you know, a grateful and thankful time of the year, and we could not be more grateful to partner up with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation and all they do for our community.”

“For a business such as Envista to step up and say, ‘Hey, we want to partner with you and make sure you are getting all the donations you need and the publicity to help this organization go on.’ It’s great, and we are excited about it, and we need it. The more word we can get out about this dinner, the better,” said David Braun, president of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation. “Our goal is that no one will need to dine alone on Thanksgiving Day.”

The 56th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center, Exhibition Hall, on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, and residents can also request their meal to be delivered. If you would like a meal delivered, you are required to call them before Friday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. and provide them with your name, address, and the number of meals you need. Folks are limited to one meal per person.

The phone number is 785-274-9753. The community dinner also needs volunteers. Click HERE to sign up.

The Stormont Vail Events Center is a much different venue than what the Community Dinner has had in the past, so the chairman of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Myron Johnson, says the setup will be different. Previously, they were at the Event Center’s Agriculture Hall.

In the 56 years the Community Thanksgiving Dinner has served the public, Johnson has noticed a sizeable increase between then and now.

“The numbers have grown. I remember back in a time when we served 500 or 600, and those were mostly in-house, and then we had the ability to recruit delivery drivers that reach beyond [what is] imagined,” said Johnson. “We do all the high-rises, most of the senior homes, (and) people who normally get Meals on Wheels. It has probably been 15 years I think since Meals on Wheels delivered a meal on Thanksgiving. They partnered with us, and they put up flyers in the residence and tell them to get a hold of us.”

“We are not scaling back,” said Johnson. “We have not missed one. There was a time during our COVID period when we had to hand out prepared meals at different locations, but we wanted to make sure people still had a meal they could eat. So, we are back in-house now. We are looking forward to filling the place up with 1,100 people and delivering somewhere around 2,000 meals.”

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation president, David Braun, says this event demonstrates how people are willing to help the cause. Braun said this year, he received an overwhelming number of people contacting him months in advance to help.

“I think it highlights just how great our community is because every year I receive phone calls in August and September saying, ‘Hey David, we want to help with the Thanksgiving Dinner. Are you still having it? What can we do? When can we sign up to volunteer? What can we donate’?” said Braun. “The community will not let this dinner die, and we are so happy about that. We want to keep it going for as long as possible.”

All non-perishable items the Community Dinner is requesting include:

canned green beans

canned sweet potatoes

boxed dressing

boxed instant potatoes

canned jellied cranberry sauce

canned milk

canned chicken broth

white sugar

brown sugar

The non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at any Topeka Fire Station until Nov. 20.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is also accepting donations through Venmo. If you have access to Venmo, use the code below the Community Thanksgiving Dinner has provided.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.