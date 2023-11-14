Emporia State soccer clinches No. 2 seed in Central Region

By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer has been named the No. 2 seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The 12-5-4 Hornets learned their fate in the big dance on Monday night during a selection show watch party on campus.

Just a few weeks ago, they weren’t even sure if they’d get into the MIAA Tournament. But it looks like winning the conference tournament on Saturday night gave them quite a boost in their rankings.

”Before the tournament started we almost had to get a win to get in. We were in that position. So the fact that we’re a two seed after we had to win one game just to kinda find our way in is truly remarkable,” said head coach Bryan Sailer.

The Hornets will host the No. 7 seed Fort Hays State on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

