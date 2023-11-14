Driver seriously injured after car goes airborne, rolls, crashes in field along highway

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was seriously injured after his car went airborne and rolled and crashed in a field along a rural Central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-15 and 340th St. in Marion Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Robert G. Enriquez, 59, of Junction City, had been headed north when it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

KHP said the car went into the ditch, hit a fence and then went airborne before it rolled and landed in a field.

First responders said Enriquez sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

