Driver seriously injured after car goes airborne, rolls, crashes in field along highway

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was seriously injured after his car went airborne and rolled and crashed in a field along a rural Central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-15 and 340th St. in Marion Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Robert G. Enriquez, 59, of Junction City, had been headed north when it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

KHP said the car went into the ditch, hit a fence and then went airborne before it rolled and landed in a field.

First responders said Enriquez sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites
FILE
Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Hayden inducts new members into its Hall of Fame in 2021.
Hayden Hall of Fame to welcome new members as 2023 inductees announced
An early-morning shooting in rural Pottawatomie Co. north of Saint George sent one victim to...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital as investigation continues
FILE
Passenger dies after Stanley Steemer van rear-ends semi-truck in Newton roundabout
Pottawatomie County sheriff's officials were investigating a shooting early Tuesday, Nov. 14,...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital as investigation continues