Details into propane truck rollover near Manhattan released by RCPD

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Details about a rollover collision that involved a propane truck southwest of Manhattan have been released by police.

The Riley County Police Department says that just after 4:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Deep Creek Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a propane truck owned by Wanklyn Oil Company had rolled over in the ditch.

RCPD noted that the driver, Lee Shoemaker, 60, of Saint George, was not seriously injured. Traffic had been rerouted for a short time and has since resumed a normal flow.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites
FILE
Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist
FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend

Latest News

FILE
Driver seriously injured after car goes airborne, rolls, crashes in field along highway
FILE - Hayden inducts new members into its Hall of Fame in 2021.
Hayden Hall of Fame to welcome new members as 2023 inductees announced
An early-morning shooting in rural Pottawatomie Co. north of Saint George sent one victim to...
Shooting in rural Kansas leaves one in the hospital as investigation continues
FILE
Passenger dies after Stanley Steemer van rear-ends semi-truck in Newton roundabout