Details into propane truck rollover near Manhattan released by RCPD

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Details about a rollover collision that involved a propane truck southwest of Manhattan have been released by police.

The Riley County Police Department says that just after 4:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Deep Creek Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a propane truck owned by Wanklyn Oil Company had rolled over in the ditch.

RCPD noted that the driver, Lee Shoemaker, 60, of Saint George, was not seriously injured. Traffic had been rerouted for a short time and has since resumed a normal flow.

