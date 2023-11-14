Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas pauses their annual Designers’ Showhouse

Topeka, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual fundraiser known as Designers’ Showhouse for Child Care Aware is being replaced.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving Kansas families supported through grants, fundraisers, and contracts.

Executive director Sarah Elsen sent a letter out to supporters. The letter stated that that the board considered the housing market, rising costs of building materials, supply chain issues, and interest rates as reasons for the event’s replacement.

Child Care Aware is planning to have smaller fundraisers throughout 2024 in replace of the annual showhouse fundraiser, one of the fundraisers being a pickleball tournament expected to occur next May.

