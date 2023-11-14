Changes to program to aid those leaving prison to find stable employment in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Changes to a fairly new program will help more of those who leave the Kansas prison system to find stable employment in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Commerce says its KANSASWORKS division has taken a significant step to empower those who have been involved in the state’s justice system through the Re-entry Specialized Employment Counseling & Training WORKS program. The move will provide intensive case management and career navigation for those eligible who have been released from a state prison.

KDOC noted that the ReSpECTWORKS program is a joint effort with the Kansas Department of Corrections and was established in 2021 to help reduce recidivism, which is now at 35%.

“This program focuses on providing an opportunity for justice-involved Kansans to secure sustainable, living-wage employment in order to actively participate in society and break the cycle of incarceration,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “In turn, employers that need talent can be rest assured these candidates have a pool of resources to help them succeed.”

Currently, the Department said the program operates through federal funds that the agency competes for, like the $4 million Pathway Home grant awarded by the U.S. Dept. of Labor in 2023. Assistance is provided as needed and includes:

Job preparation, exploration and planning

Occupational skills training

Rental assistance

Transportation and other basic needs-related payments

Supplies and work clothes

Intensive case management and employment counseling

Assistance obtaining state identification

Other individualized services

“We know that those who obtain a livable wage job upon release from prison are a third less likely to return,” Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda said. “We are excited about our partnership with KANSASWORKS and the ReSpECTWORKS program, as it provides an added layer of resources to help these individuals succeed once they have returned to the community.”

The Department noted that a unique part of the program is that participants remain with the same case manager pre- and post-release. Participants will also be followed up with each month of the first year they find stable employment. The point is to help participants through comprehensive, personalized services that will lead them into and retain high-demand, sustainable-wage jobs and decrease the likelihood of re-offenders.

Since it was founded, KDOC said the program has enrolled 360 participants and achieved an employment rate of more than 70%.

“Our approach to this program is intentional, and the feedback that we’ve gotten from those enrolled is encouraging,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene said. “All of this is about putting the human element back into the equation, and the ReSpECTWORKS program facilitates that.”

The Department said it hopes to expand the program and increase the annual number of individuals served to 120 per year within the next year.

