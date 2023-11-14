Central Topeka stabbing leaves 1 with serious injuries, 1 in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect of a morning stabbing in Central Topeka is in custody after the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to 817 SW Tyler St. with reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one victim with apparent stab wounds outside of the apartment buidling. It had been alleged that the suspect had been fighting with the victim before the stabbing occurred.

TPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. It was reported they were awake and talking before they left the scene.

Police investigate a stabbing in Central Topeka on Nov. 14, 2023. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

Officers at the scene told 13 NEWS that the suspect was located, but not at the scene, and had been taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

