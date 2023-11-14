Burger Kings around Northeast Kansas to see facelifts as ownership transfers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Burger Kings in Topeka, Manhattan and Junction City will soon see a facelift following a transfer of ownership.

Burger King Franchisee Kansas King, Inc., announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14, that it has acquired 16 new facilities - 5 in Nebraska and 11 in Kansas. Owner and operator Kim Beyer has worked for the brand for more than 27 years in the community and looks forward to reinvigorating the brand.

This is part of the next step in the brand’s “Reclaim the Flame” strategy which was announced in Sept. 2022. The strategy is meant to work with committed operators to modernize restaurants and improve customer experience.

The Franchisee also noted that the acquisition marks special growth within the brand. Beyer started as a shift manager in 1006 and worked her way up to director of operations as she oversees 26 locations. She will now move on to become the Franchise owner of 16 of her own restaurants alongside strategic partner and investor Alex Gouzon.

“Having spent my entire career working for Burger King, I have a deep love and knowledge of the brand and the Team Members that are a part of making each location a success, many of whom I will continue working alongside,” said Kim Beyer, Kansas King, Inc. “Most of these locations we’re acquiring are in the local communities I’ve grown up in and are restaurants that I’ve managed previously, so I’m excited to serve and continue making memories with the Guests in these areas for years to come.”

BurgerKing indicated that Gouzon has been in the industry for nearly two decades with four years of brand experience. Together, the pair will bring decades of experience to the franchise group and will oversee locations in Topeka, Manhattan, Junction City, Salina and Pittsburg as well as in Lincoln and Beatrice in Nebraska.

“Coming from the vendor side and having worked with the Burger King brand previously, I’m thrilled to be joining forces with an expert in the industry like Kim and know that together, we’ll bring these communities a truly one-of-a-kind experience the moment they visit our restaurants,” said Alex Gouzoun.

As part of the acquisition, Burger King said all new locations will undergo upgrades including digital upgrades and new order kiosks. Select locations will also undergo renovations to improve the overall experience.

The franchise group is currently looking to hire managers and team members at select locations as current employees are retained.

Beyer said she also has a strong track record of community involvement and looks forward to bring this back in all communities that she serves.

