Alma’s Brandt Hotel to be restored and rebranded as Brandt House

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two couples are set to renovate and reopen an Alma institution that originally opened its doors in 1887.

Two couples in Alma, Tyler and Morgan Holloman and Alex and Amanda Gnadt, say the doors of the iconic Brandt Hotel, a cherished Alma landmark, will once again open its doors. The four have acquired the facility and revealed their plans to transform it into the Brandt House, a boutique hotel set to open in December 2024.

The Hollomans and Gnadts said the revamped hotel is set to feature eight rooms, six of which will be standard, one will be an ADA suite and the last room will be an extended stay space to blend modern amenities with the building’s historic charm.

The new owners also noted that the plans include a restaurant, bar and outdoor space for entertainment.

In honor of their commitment to revitalizing the community, the ownership group said it will be awarded a grant by the Kansas Travel and Tourism Attraction Development Grant for $73,400 on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“We’re excited to preserve the Brandt Hotel’s heritage while offering a contemporary experience with the Brandt House,” said Tyler Holloman. “The Kansas Commerce Attraction Development Grant underscores our dedication to the local economy.”

The owners noted that the Brandt Hotel originally opened in 1887 and has since been under several ownership groups. The new boutique hotel is set to offer guests a unique experience in the heart of Alma’s history.

