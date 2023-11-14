AAA provides tips to safely navigate the roads & air this Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether you’re driving or flying this Thanksgiving, one thing is certain — you’ll have company.

AAA is predicting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period since the pandemic and project more than 55 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles from their homes.

Spokesman for AAA Kansas, Shawn Steward, said a safe trip starts before you hit the road.

“Just get your vehicle a good and complete review and checkup by a trained mechanic so that you’re less likely to break down during your trip,” said Steward.

AAA suggests giving yourself plenty of time beforehand to minimize road rage and stressors.

“It’s important this time of the year, especially, during holiday travel when the roads can get very busy just to pack your patience. If you can, plan extra time to get through extra traffic and construction zones,” said Steward. “We want everybody to get to their holiday destinations and enjoy their time with their friends and family.”

While the traffic may not sound fun, Steward said that drivers can give thanks to for one thing this year.

“Gas prices are significantly lower this year than what we saw a year ago. Right now the average in Kansas is about $3.09 a gallon and a year ago this time we were 0.30 higher,” said Steward. “So, you’ll definitely be able to save a little bit of money when you go to fill up your tanks this year compared to last year.”

Click HERE for the full list of safety tips.

