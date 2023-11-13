Will Howard named Manning Award Star of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After breaking the Kansas State record for passing touchdowns against Baylor, K-State QB Will Howard is being recognized.

Howard threw three touchdown passes in that 59-25 romp of the Bears. He threw for 235 yards on 19-of-29. Howard’s final touchdown of the afternoon was the 45th, passing former first-round NFL Draft pick Josh Freeman (2006-08). It was Howard’s fifth game this season with three or more passing touchdowns, the most since Freeman had five such games in 2008. Howard has three or more scoring strikes in three Big 12 games this year, the most since Ell Roberson did so in four games in 2003.

In his last four games according to K-State Athletics, he’s throwing for 220.0 yards per game on 70-of-104 (67.3%) aim with 12 touchdowns and just one interception. He ranks fifth in passing touchdowns this season with 21 – just three shy of tying the school record – while he also ranks ninth in completions (182), touchdowns responsible for (28) and passing efficiency (147.1). Howard is also just outside the school’s top-10 lists for single-season passing yards (2,190) and attempts (285).

After his record breaking performance many former and current players congratulated Howard on the big accomplishment.

Familiar faces for a special moment pic.twitter.com/GRcMYlgrXU — K-State Football (@KStateFB) November 12, 2023

No. 23 K-State takes on Kansas for the 121st edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown this Saturday in Lawrence. Kick-off is set six p.m., on FS1.

K-State fans can now vote for Howard as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week by clicking here. It was the second time in his career he has been named a Star of the Week, the other being after the 2022 Oklahoma State game.

