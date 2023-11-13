Washburn veteran quarterback to transfer out of program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn quarterback Kellen Simoncic has announced his decision to enter his name in the transfer portal.

The veteran QB entered the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the Ichabods’ starter, but an injury ended his season in week two. He started in one game and played in seven back in 2021.

The Smithville, MO native was named an honorable mention All-MIAA selection in 2022 after passing for 2,354 yards, completing 195 of 312 passes and 25 touchdowns.

Simoncic has two more years of eligibility.

True freshman Sam Van Dyne stepped in as the starter for the rest of the season following Simoncic’s injury in September.

The Ichabods finished 2-9 on the season in 2023.

