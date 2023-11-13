Van ends up on its side in 2-vehicle crash Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A work van ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in west Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday at S.W. 25th Street and Kingsrow Road.

A dark-blue Honda CR-V and a white Ford Transit van from HD Service Co. collided in the intersection, which is controlled by stop signs in all directions.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that the Ford van was eastbound on S.W. 25th and the Honda was southbound on Kingsrow at the time of the collision.

The van came to rest on its passenger side facing northwest on the east side of the intersection while the Honda came to rest facing southeast in the center of the intersection.

No serious injuries were immediately reported and no one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Ford van was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance crews, police said.

Traffic at the intersection was restricted around 45 minutes as crews responded to the scene. The intersection was reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.

In addition to Topeka police and AMR ambulance crews, the Topeka Fire Department also responded to the crash.

