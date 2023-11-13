Tourism grant to fund improvements at National Fallen educators Memorial

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state tourism grant will allow for improvements to a memorial to fallen educators.

The National Teachers Hall of Fame in Emporia was selected for a $16,000 grant. They’ll use it to work on the memorial kiosk visitors use to read the stories behind the names.

Hall of Fame Board Member Gwen Larson says they made the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, which now holds the names of 186 educators felled in the line of duty, following the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

“Nobody had a list in one place of the educators that have died in the line of duty,” NTHF Board Member Gwen Larson said. “Unfortunately, it continues to be a reality. We dedicated this in 2014, we rededicated it every June. We’re proud it has become a national memorial, but every year we dedicate it we say, ‘no more names.’ And unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet.”

The grant was part of $500,000 distributed across the state; including to Brandt House LLC in Wabaunsee County, Discs Unlimited in Dickinson County, and Clinton Marina in Douglas County.

