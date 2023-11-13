Topeka’s American Guild of Organists recital honors Veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s American Guild of Organists held a special free performance Sunday at Topeka First United Methodist Church.

“This was a wonderful way for us to really take in the importance and to meditate on the importance of the veterans and what they have served for our country,” said Topeka Chapter of the American Guild of Organists Dean Bethany Johnson. “The suffering and sacrifice they have given, them and their families included.”

The seven organists began with the “Star Spangled Banner” followed by familiar hymns like “God Bless America” and “My Country, Tis of Thee”.

With hymns from various composers across the world, the organists said they wanted to have a well-rounded program.

“The pieces I chose today were ‘Choral Dorien’ and ‘Litanies’ by French composer Jehan Alain,” said Organist Dina Pannabecker Evans. “I chose those pieces because he himself was a veteran of World War II. It was the connections between veterans and organ music. He came from a very musical family, his father was an organist, and his younger sister was an organist, in fact, after he was killed in the war his younger sister championed his works for the rest of her life.”

Johnson says their selections are more than just music.

“Music just is a powerful way to really bring to heart the importance of our human emotion and experiences and especially with what all the veterans have gone through its really important to remember that,” said Johnson.

