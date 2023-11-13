Topeka man arrested after St. Marys Police made aware of stolen vehicle

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Pottawatomie Co. after police in St. Marys were made aware of a stolen vehicle headed into the city.

The St. Marys Police Department says that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, law enforcement officials were contacted by those in Shawnee Co. about a stolen vehicle reported out of Topeka.

SMPD noted that the driver had allegedly checked door handles in the Rossville area and made their way to St. Marys. At that time, officers saw the suspect vehicle headed into the city and confirmed it had been reported stolen.

While in the 700 block of Bertrand Ave., SMPD said a high-risk traffic stop was initiated. As a result, Jeffrey S. Heimberg, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of stolen property
  • Driving while suspended

As of Monday, Heimberg remains behind bars as his bond amount remains pending.

