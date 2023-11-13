Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites

SYRACUSE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager tragically lost his life after his vehicle went airborne on a rural western Kansas highway over the weekend before it smashed into a bridge wall and caught fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 12 on westbound Highway 50 - nearly 5 miles west of Syracuse - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Ronny A. Gavarrete, 18, of Syracuse, had been headed east on the highway. For an unknown reason, the car crossed the centerline and veered off the road.

KHP said Gavarette’s vehicle hit a guardrail and became airborne before it smashed into the cement retaining wall of a nearby bridge. The vehicle landed in the north ditch facing northwest before it caught fire as a result.

First responders said Gavarette was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

