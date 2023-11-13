Teen perishes after vehicle flies off rural Kan. highway, smashes into wall, ignites

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager tragically lost his life after his vehicle went airborne on a rural western Kansas highway over the weekend before it smashed into a bridge wall and caught fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 12 on westbound Highway 50 - nearly 5 miles west of Syracuse - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Ronny A. Gavarrete, 18, of Syracuse, had been headed east on the highway. For an unknown reason, the car crossed the centerline and veered off the road.

KHP said Gavarette’s vehicle hit a guardrail and became airborne before it smashed into the cement retaining wall of a nearby bridge. The vehicle landed in the north ditch facing northwest before it caught fire as a result.

First responders said Gavarette was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Significant quake felt throughout Central Kansas over the weekend
(File)
Denver woman killed after ejected from minivan on NW Kansas highway
FILE
Salina semi-truck driver perishes after rig rolls across rural Kansas highway
Game Wardens are attempting to find these antlers after the head was stolen from a legal buck...
Search begins for poacher who stole deer head shot by legal hunter
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

FILE
Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle
FILE
Classes canceled for Rock Creek Middle School as water issues persist
A nice week ahead
Topeka’s American Guild of Organists held a special free performance Sunday at Topeka First...
Topeka’s American Guild of Organists recital honors Veterans