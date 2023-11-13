State celebrates increase in apprentices with Apprenticeship Week in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials are celebrating an important milestone with the proclamation of Apprenticeship Week in Kansas following a sharp increase in registered apprentices.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Nov. 13, that the week has been proclaimed as Apprenticeship Week in Kansas. Nationaional Apprenticeship Week is a yearly event to promote the role apprenticeships play in the development of a skilled and vibrant workforce.

In September 2022, Gov. Kelly said she created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship in the Kansas Department of Commerce to promote the creation of registered apprenticeships as a tool for the state’s workforce development.

Kelly noted that the Office will present the 2nd annual National Apprenticeship Week Summit on Tuesday at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Facility in Wichita along with Apprenticeship USA’s National Apprenticeship Week.

“Kansas is all in on Registered Apprenticeships,” Kelly said. “A year after I created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship, it’s clear that providing more Kansans the opportunity to get on-the-job training is a win-win for employers and for our workforce. We will continue to invest in apprenticeships – including for teachers and for those wanting to enter the skilled trades – so that more people have the skills necessary to get a job and contribute to our economy.”

In September, Kelly said the state celebrated a nearly 40% increase in participation in registered apprenticeships in a single year.

“As Kansas continues to attract and create jobs by the thousands, registered apprenticeships are helping fill our state’s most in-demand and high-wage occupations,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Governor Kelly’s decision one year ago to establish the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship is paying great dividends to Kansans all across the state.”

Kelly noted that the summit will feature a diverse range of events, including:

Keynote speaker Joshua Johnson, a nationally recognized expert with Jobs for the Future;

Panel discussions on topics including Traditional Occupations, Non-Traditional Occupations, Apprenticeships at Community Colleges, and Apprenticeships for People with Diverse Abilities; and

Networking opportunities with other professionals in the Registered Apprenticeship ecosystem.

“The Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship is excited to host this event for the second year,” Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship Director Shonda Anderson said. “Apprenticeships have been the best-kept secret for far too long. This event allows us to celebrate the contributions of our apprentices as well as highlight the pivotal role registered apprenticeships play in developing professional skills across a wide range of industries.”

In July, the Governor announced that the state had been chosen to participate in the National Governor’s Association Center for Best Practices Policy Academy to Advance Youth Apprenticeship. The academy provides a year-long opportunity to develop policy agendas to advance high-quality youth apprenticeship opportunities.

“Our organization’s dedication to apprenticeship programs is rooted in the belief that they are essential for addressing the skills gap, promoting industry growth, and providing individuals with viable, high-quality career opportunities,” said John Clark, Training Director for Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #441. “We recognize the importance of fostering a skilled workforce and are actively exploring opportunities to enable us to expand our apprenticeship offerings and provide more individuals with valuable career pathways.”

For more information about the Office of Registered Apprenticeship, click HERE.

