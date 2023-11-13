Shawnee Co. residents should expect property tax statements to arrive soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents should expect to see property tax statements arrive in their mailboxes in the near future.

Shawnee Co. Treasurer Larry Mah announced on Monday, Nov. 13, that the 2023 taxes and delinquent tax years may now be paid online. Statements will be mailed starting today.

Mah has asked residents to note that his office has utilized a lockbox service once again, so there will only be one payment coupon for the first mailing of the tax statements.

The Treasurer noted that the total amount certified is $334,364,433.62. First-half payments are due by Wednesday, Dec. 20 and can be made by mail, drop box or online.

To avoid interest, Mah suggested tax payments be postmarked on or before Dec. 20. If the first-half payment is not paid by the deadline, taxes will become due in full.

To pay taxes online, click HERE.

The 2023 tax information for Shawnee Co. is available HERE.

