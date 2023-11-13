Salvation Army ready to kick off Topeka holiday campaigns

Maj. Tom McDowell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaigns in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bells will soon be ringing at red kettles all around town - and that’s not the only way you can help the Salvation Army give back this holiday season.

The organization is looking for volunteer bell ringers to staff the donation kettles throughout the season. The Red Kettle campaign will kickoff with a special concert featuring the Washburn University Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Faculty Brass Quintet. The concert will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University Campus. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 785-408-9100.

McDowell says volunteers are essential to getting as many kettles as possible out in the community. Sign up to volunteer as a bell ringer at https://www.registertoring.com/.

The Salvation Army also will host an Angel Tree. People may select a paper angel from the trees at Topeka’s Topeka Walmart locations and the Kaw Valley Bank locations at 4848 SW 21st and 6831 SW 29th. The angel will contain a family for whom the donor may purchase clothes and toys to be give during the holiday season.

People may apply for assistance through Nov. 17 at the Topeka citadel, 1320 SE 6th or online at www.saangeltree.org.

