Report finds Kansas may have 13th most overweight, obese residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas may have the 13th largest overweight and obesity problem in the nation.

With November dubbed National Diabetes Awareness Month and the $173 billion toll obesity takes on the healthcare system annually, personal finance website WalletHub.com announced on Monday, Nov. 13, that it released its report on 2023′s Most Overweight & Obese States in America.

To find where obesity most dangerously persists in the U.S., WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 31 metrics. Data sets ranged from the share of the obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related healthcare costs.

The report ranked Kansas as the 13th most overweight state in the nation with a total score of 63.13. The Sunflower State ranked 19th for prevalence, 9th for health consequences and 10th for food and fitness. It also tied Tennessee for the fourth-highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol.

The only state in the region that may be a bit larger was found to be Oklahoma as it ranked 11th overall with a total score of 64.48. The state ranked 10th for prevalence, 30th for health consequences and 19th for food and fitness.

The report also found Oklahoma had the second-highest percentage of obese adults with the third-highest percentage of physically inactive adults. The state also had the third-highest percentage of adults who eat less than 1 serving of fruits and vegetables per day.

Missouri ranked 18th overall with a total score of 61.43. The state ranked 16th for prevalence, 28th for health consequences and 33rd for food and fitness.

Nebraska ranked 26th overall with a total score of 59.26. It ranked 21st for prevalence, 38th for health consequences and 12th for food and fitness.

Meanwhile, Colorado was not only found to be the healthiest state in the region but also the nation, as it ranked 51st out of 51 with a total score of 43.46. The state ranked 51st for prevalence, 47th for health consequences and 46th for food and fitness.

The report also found that Colorado had the second-lowest percentage of obese adults and obese children. The state also had the second-lowest percentage of physically inactive adults and the third-lowest percentage of adults with Type 2 Diabetes as well as the state with the lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

According to the report, the states with the largest overweight and obesity problems include:

West Virginia Mississippi Kentucky Louisiana Arkansas

Meanwhile, the locations found to be the healthiest when it comes to being overweight or obese include:

Colorado Utah Massachusetts Hawaii Washington, D.C.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

