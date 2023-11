TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has responded to a rollover accident involving a propane vehicle.

On November 13 at 4:45 p.m., the RCPD announced the wreck via their Facebook page.

The wreck involves a propane vehicle and occurred in the 2100 block of Deep Creek Road.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.