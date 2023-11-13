Police track down those involved in stabbing at Lawrence sports complex

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police continue to track down and speak with those involved in an afternoon stabbing at a Lawrence sports complex that sent one man to the hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the Holcom Sports Complex at 2601 W. 25th St. with reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back in the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby trauma center via ambulance, however, the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

LKPD said it believes it has identified everyone involved in the incident, however, they have not yet made contact with all of them. Initial information indicates that the victim and the stabber knew each other.

As of 1:40 p.m., no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

