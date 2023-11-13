Police search for information after early-morning gunshots reported in Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in the Capital City continue to look for information about an early-morning incident in which gunshots were heard near an elementary school.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 2:50 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 200 block of SW Taylor St. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they were unable to find anyone to make contact with. Meadows Elementary School is located about three blocks away.

TPD noted that the investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

