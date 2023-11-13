Passenger injured after Topeka man’s pickup rear-ended by patrol vehicle

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger sustained minor injuries after a Topeka man’s pickup truck was rear-ended by a patrol vehicle in Jackson Co. as the driver responded to a call.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says that just before 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of K-16 and O Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Dodge Durango law enforcement patrol vehicle driven by Jose Martinez-Chaves, 29, of Horton, had been headed east on the highway with the lights and sirens activated as Martinez-Chaves responded to a call.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Austin T. Peters, 30, of Topeka had also been headed east on the highway. Peters slowed down to turn left onto O Rd., however, Martinez-Chaves’ patrol vehicle collided with the pickup’s bed.

First responders noted that Peters’ passenger, James C. Lovvorn, 59, of Holton, sustained suspected minor injuries. He was taken to Holton Community Hospital for treatment. Martinez-Chaves, Peters and his two other passengers, Tod L. Peters, 59, of Topeka, and Nolan L. Peters, 34, of Holton, all escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

