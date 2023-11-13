One arrested after E. Topeka disturbance leads to spat with officers

Daniel J. Tangari
Daniel J. Tangari(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a disturbance in East Topeka with a reported weapon led to a short altercation with law enforcement officials.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 1000 block of SE Locust St. with reports of a disturbance.

TPD noted that it had been alleged that an individual, later identified as Daniel J. Tangari, 26, of Topeka, had threatened another person with a weapon.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found Tangari with the alleged weapon. After a short struggle with officers, he was arrested and booked into he Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault of a law enforcement official - use of a deadly weapon
  • Interference with law enforcement officials
  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

As of Monday, Tangari remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond for his first two accusations and a $15,000 bond for the aggravated assault accusation. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

