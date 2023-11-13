New survey focuses on habits of Topekans at sporting events, could aid future plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey that has been launched will help sporting officials in the Capital City better understand residents’ habits to lay the groundwork for future plans.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says that on Monday, Nov. 13, the Topeka Area Sports Commission - TASC - announced that it will begin to study the habits of residents who attend sporting events to lay the groundwork for future plans that could bring in more cash for the city.

As the Commission’s first step, it said has released a survey to gather valuable insights from community members about their participation in amateur sports and spending patterns at sporting events that are not in the area.

“I’m encouraging everyone with an interest in the Topeka area’s sports scene to take the survey and help us reach our goal of 2,000 responses,” said Mike Bell, TASC director. “Not only will the data from this survey support our advocacy and fundraising efforts for local sports facilities, but it should also serve as a compelling case for retaining economic dollars within the community. By taking the survey, you play a vital role in shaping the future of sports in the Topeka area.”

TASC noted that the survey is only 6 questions long and takes less than 5 minutes to complete. Data collected will be used to better understand sports-related travel habits, expenditures and preferences among Topeka-area residents. It will also lay the foundation for future work.

To take the survey, click HERE.

