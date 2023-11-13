New nonprofit launches site to connect Kansans interested in statewide impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new nonprofit in the Sunflower State has launched a new site to connect Kansans interested in taking on the same statewide social issues.

A new nonprofit in the State of Kansas, 802 United, announced on Sunday, Nov. 12, that it has launched a new website following the recent success of in-person and social media events - www.802united.org.

The organization noted that the website focuses on issues of importance and influence to all Kansans - regardless of political party, generation or social differences. It hopes to build awareness and inter-organizational communication with like-minded groups and individuals.

“The 802 United welcomes all genuine and interested points of view and invites Kansans to join the community for the betterment of life in our state,” said an organization spokesperson.

802 United indicated that the website is a new and exciting way to reach Kansans interested in issues impacting the Sunflower State and to hear feedback through email, voicemail or social media messages.

