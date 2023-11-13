Monday forecast: A nice week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s temperatures, the mild weather continues for much of this week. It’ll be slightly cooler than Sunday but still well above average for this time of year. A cold front Friday will come through dry with a storm system expected to impact the area by the 2nd half of the weekend.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the week with the comfortable temperatures!!

Rain looks to have an impact on Sunday and Monday for any possible outdoor plans. This does include the Chiefs game Monday night. Of course this is still nearly a week away, it could change but be ready for a more active and cooler weather pattern to set up beginning Saturday night.

Confidence is high on the overall weather pattern especially for the work week with unseasonably mild temperatures. Any cloud cover that may push through the area may end up occurring at night which would mean temperatures staying warmer than expected resulting in highs warmer during the day.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds E/SE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph with the strongest winds in north-central KS.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Wednesday may end being the pick day of the week with lighter winds and temperatures slightly warmer and in the low-mid 70s.

A gradual cool down expected Thursday and Friday with dry conditions continuing before a brief warm up Saturday. While the overall airmass stays the same Sunday and Monday (compared to Saturday), the cool down is more so due to the rain that would exist in the area keeping temperatures from warming. This will have to be adjusted based on how widespread the rain is and how long any rain lingers in an area. As of now most spots look to end up getting at least 0.25″ of rain between the 2 days.

Looking ahead to the long range and understanding this is definitely subject to change, the eastern half of the US would have a storm system impacting possible travel delays Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Dry conditions are expected in northeast KS and the immediate region with highs near seasonal, low 50s, on Thanksgiving.

